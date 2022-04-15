You can now enjoy your favourite sweets as ice lollies in Iceland's new range.
The supermarket has already been getting us summer-ready by transforming popular branded drinks like Vimto, J20, Capri Sun and more into frozen treats.
Now sweet-toothed shoppers can enjoy their favourite sugary snacks in ice lolly form as we head into the Easter Holidays.
Here are all the sweet treats in Iceland's frozen sweet shop and how much it will cost you to stock up your freezer.
Iceland releases popular sweets-inspired ice lollies in new range
The mouthwatering new range is inspired by popular nostalgic sweets and chocolate, taken straight from its confectionary aisle.
There's something for everyone from chocolatey goodness with Malteser lollies ( one in Milk Chocolate and one in Raspberry) or you can taste the rainbow with its exclusive Skittles Ice Cream.
Iceland has also launched some innovative flavours like Millions Irn Bru and Banana/Toffee Ice Cream, Chewits range and a Fruitella collection.
See the full exclusive range set to treat your tastebuds this Summer below.
Iceland's full sweets-inspired ice lolly range
- Hershey Cookies & Cream (£3.00, 500ml)
- Millions Irn Bru Ice Cream (£3.50, 500ml)
- Millions Banana/Toffee Ice Cream (£3.50, 500ml)
- Malteser White (£3.00, 3pk)
- Malteser Raspberry (£3.00, 3pk)
- Skittles Rainbow Ice Cream (£3.00, 500ml)
- Swizzels Drumstick Squashies Ice Lollies (£2.00, 4pk)
- Swizzles Drumstick Squashies Bubblegum Lollies (£2.00, 4pk)
- Swizzle Parma Violets (£2.00, 4pk)
- Chewits 6pk Strawberry Ice Cream Sticks (£2.00, 6pk)
- Chewits 6pk Blue Raspberry Ice Cream Sticks (£2.00, 6pk)
- Chewits 6pk Cherry Sticks (£2.00, 6pk)
- Fruitella 6 Stack Ice Lollies (Coming May 11)
- Fruitella 6 Strawberry (Coming May 11)
- 10 Poppets Bites Mint (Coming May 11)
- 10 Poppets Bites Salted Caramel (Coming May 11)
Shop Iceland's full sweets-inspired ice lolly range via the Iceland website.
