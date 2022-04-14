POLICE were called in after two men got stuck on a roof.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at about 6.37pm yesterday (April 13) to the Northstead area of Scarborough after reports that two men couldn't get down from a roof.
A spokesman for the service said: "Our Scarborough crew were called to assist the police with two man stuck on the roof of a three storey building.
"In the end they used a triple extension ladder and crew power to assist the men back down to the ground safely.
"The incident was then left with the police."
