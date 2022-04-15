Marks and Spencer has launched a new apothecary skincare collection available to buy in-store and online.

The new Apothecary Skincare Revive collection is a holistic skincare line that treats skin, mind and soul, for a boost in overall wellbeing.

The Revive range has eight revitalising products to create a full and ultra-effective skincare regime, suitable for all skin types and genders.

Each formula houses powerful, plant-based actives, nourishing oils and staple ingredients like hyaluronic acid, that treat the skin’s surface and revive, replenish, and deliver a healthy glow.

There is also a soothing blend of essential oils, including eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, and sandalwood.

All are available to buy via the Marks and Spencer website here.

M&S Apothecary range (M&S)

Here is the full M&S Apothecary Skincare Revive collection

Apothecary Revive Overnight Recovery Cream (£19.50 for 50ml)

A rich and restorative night cream with hyaluronic acid for healthy looking skin that feels soft, smooth and plump.

Clinically proven to help restore skin barrier function and hydrate for up to 72 hours.

Key ingredients:

- Nerenyl – An active derived from the Nere tree to recover and restore the skin’s barrier function.

- Hyaluronic acid – A humectant which pulls and locks water into deeper layers of the skin.

- Jojoba oil – Provides an instant hit of moisture to the skin.

- Chamomile – Soothes and calms the skin.

Apothecary Revive Barrier Repairing Day Cream SPF 20 (£19.50 for 50ml)

A rich, hydrating moisturiser that provides immediate relief from dryness, plumps, boosts radiance and helps strengthen the skin’s barrier.

Clinically proven to offer 72-hours of hydration and improve barrier function.

Key ingredients:

- Nerenyl – An active derived from the Nere tree to recover and restore the skin’s barrier function.

- Hyaluronic acid – Humectant which pulls and locks water into deeper layers of the skin.

- Shea Butter – Rich in fatty acids to nourish, moisturise and restore skin.

- Rosehip Oil – Softens and hydrates the skin.

Apothecary Revive Revitalising Eye Cream (£15 for 15ml)

A moisturising, brightening eye cream that smooths fine lines, reduces puffiness and firms the delicate eye area.

Clinically proven to hydrate the skin for 72 hours and improve skin barrier function.

Key ingredients:

- Eye Regener – Derived from White Lupine and Alfafa, it firms, brightens, tones and reduces eye bags.

- Squalane – Locks moisture in to keep skin nourished and radiant.

- Aloe Vera – Soothes and calms the eye area.

Apothecary Revive Deep-Cleansing Clay Mask (£9.50 for 75ml)

A deep-cleansing and clarifying face mask that draws out impurities and minimises the appearance of pores for a clear, even-toned and radiant complexion.

Clinically proven to leave skin feeling more clarified, fresh and clear.

Key ingredients:

- Parsley Seed Oil – Helps the skin look revitalised and creates a clear complexion.

- Kaolin Clay – Draws out impurities and refines pores.

- Prickly Pear Extract – An active that exfoliates the skin to create a fresh and perfected appearance.

- Chamomile – Calms and soothes the skin.

The new Revive range comprises 8 revitalising products (M&S)

Apothecary Revive Purifying Toner (£9.50 for 230ml)

A revitalising, pore-refining toner that deeply cleanses and helps draw out and remove impurities, leaving skin looking radiant, smooth and clear.

Clinically proven to effectively tackle dull skin.

Key ingredients:

- Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) – Boost cell turnover for healthy, glowing skin.

- White Willow Bark – An active that refines pores and clarifies the skin.

- Rosewater – Soften, soothes and smooths the skin.

- Chamomile – Calms and soothes the skin.

Apothecary Revive Radiance Boosting Face Oil (£22.50 for 30ml)

A deeply hydrating, radiance-boosting face oil that helps to replenish a tired and lacklustre complexion by restoring skin barrier function.

Softs, smooths and plumps the skin. Clinically proven to boost radiance and offer 72-hour moisture and hydration.

Key ingredients:

- Rosehip Oil – Softens and hydrates the skin.

- Jojoba Oil – Delivers an instant moisture hit.

- Avocado Oil – For healthier, brighter skin that looks revived.

Apothecary Revive Daily Replenishing Serum (£22.50 for 30ml)

A lightweight, moisture-boosting serum that helps restore skin barrier function for a healthy glow.

Skin looks plump and feels hydrated for up to 72 hours. Clinically proven to create a natural, healthy glow.

Key ingredients:

- Nerenyl: An active derived from the Nere tree to recover and restore the skin’s barrier function.

- Hyaluronic Acid – Humectant which pulls and locks water into the deep layers of the skin to plump and hydrate.

- Rosewater – Helps skin feel soft and smooth.