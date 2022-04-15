THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
The data from the Uk Health Security Agency shows Clifton Without and Skelton to have the highest rate in the city at 866.5 cases per 100,000 population and 74 cases. This means that the area is shaded dark purple as the rate is between 800 and 1599.
Clifton Without and Skelton is the only area of the city now shaded in dark purple, as the majority of the city is now shaded in a lighter purple as the rates in these areas are between 400 and 799.
Some of the areas with these rates include Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham at 538.7, Wigginton at 594.7, Haxby at 682.3, New Earswick at 534.3, South Bank and Dringhouses at 554.3 and Holgate East at 562.6.
Huntington is shown to have the lowest Covid rate in the city at 235 cases per 100,000 population and 16 cases in the area. This area is shaded blue as the rate is between 200 and 399.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the York's overall rate stands at 445.9 cases per 100,000 population. The figures show that a total of 63,738 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area during the pandemic.
