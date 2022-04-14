YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by more than 20 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 24, taking it to 445.9 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 129 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 63,738.

In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 12, taking it to 474.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 337 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 182,649.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 18, taking it to 511.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 218 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 103,867.