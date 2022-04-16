A drug user has been banned from McDonald's in Blake Street for a year and given a suspended prison sentence.
Daniel Andrew Atkin must also pay £300 compensation to a woman because of the way he behaved towards her at the takeaway in the run-up to Christmas last year.
He was told at York Magistrates Court that his offending was so serious, the only appropriate sentence was custody, but the prison term could be suspended because he had mental health difficulties and a probation officer had said that the service could work with him on tackling his drug use and mental health problems.
Atkin, 30, of Marygate Lane, Clifton, pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour towards the woman at McDonald's on December 20.
He also admitted having cannabis on him at Tesco’s Piccadilly branch on December 22 and in the city on February 2, failure to attend York Magistrates Court on January 31 and on February 25.
The seven-week prison sentence was suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.
In addition to the £300 compensation, he was made subject to a restraining order barring him from contacting the woman directly or indirectly and from entering McDonald’s in Blake Street until March 31 next year.
