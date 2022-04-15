TOURISTS enjoyed meeting Nelly the baby elephant in the York sunshine yesterday - and forecasters say there's more warm and sunny weather on the way over the Easter weekend.
High pressure to the east is feeding warm air from the south across the UK, and temperatures will respond accordingly, with BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, expecting a maximum of 18C in York today (Good Friday), amid sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.
Tomorrow (Saturday) should see a maximum of 17C with slightly cloudier weather, while Easter Sunday is set to be the warmest day, with a maximum of19C, before temperatures fall to 15C on Monday.
Nellie is one of two animals that are proving big hits with tourists and visitors. The other is a cow quietly grazing in the Eye of York, oblivious to the children climbing onto her back. Both have benches and tables nearby where families can picnic in the sun, which have all been installed by York Bid.“It’s wonderful, absolutely brilliant,” said Pauline Tilley, admiring the elephant.
