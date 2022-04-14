TWO boys and a man have been arrested after a burglary.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out to "suspicious activity" close to some new build properties in the Selby area on yesterday (April 14) at just after 3.30am.
A police spokesman said: "Two boys aged 12 and 15, and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.
"A car was stolen but was recovered and the investigation continues.
"The two youths have been bailed whilst enquires continue and the man remains in police custody at this time.
"Anyone who can help with enquiries should contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 863 Rachael Simpson. Or you can email rachael.simpson@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Please quote reference number 12220062663."
Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111
