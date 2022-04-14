THE team at a popular East Riding zoo have welcomed new arrivals - and they are settling in well.
Staff at the Zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens say they are excited to announce more new arrivals.
The first is Princess, a six month old standard donkey; she is very friendly and loves a fuss, as she was hand reared by the staff at Cannon Hall farm.
Princess arrived at Sewerby Zoo with her two companions, Jackson and Wonky Donkey, two miniature donkeys; Jackson is 18 months old and Wonky donkey is five months old.
Miniature donkeys are originally from Sardinia and Sicily. Both Jackson and Wonky donkey love to play together.
The other new arrivals are two Boer goat nannies, also from Cannon Hall farm, named Annie and Rusty.
Boer goats are originally from South Africa.
The zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is open daily – full details of opening hours and admission prices are at www.sewerbyhall.co.uk
Sewerby Hall is a Grade I listed Georgian country house set in 50 acres of landscaped gardens in Sewerby, about two miles from Bridlington.
