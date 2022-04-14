RESIDENTS at a care home in York have been busy preparing for the Easter weekend by taking part in different activities.
From decorating the home, baking and decorating festive-shaped biscuits and chocolate crispy nests, creating Easter Bunnies to watching Franco Zefferelli’s ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ in the four-parts as originally screened, the residents at Ouse View care home are ready to celebrate the Easter Weekend.
Marilyn, a resident who joined in every Easter activity, said: “My favourite parts of Easter used to be going to church and preparing a nice weekend for my family. This is just like that again for me."
Meanwhile, Elaine Wilson, activities co-ordinator at the home, said: “It is music to my ears knowing that our activities create such lovely positive experiences and trigger happy memories."
Ouse View have also created a fun activity for the children of in the local community, setting up an Easter Bunny Hunt. Bunnies have been hidden in the windows of shops, salons and cafes along Fulford Road and Main Street.
To enter, match the bunnies’ numbers with the name of the business in which they are spotted to have a chance to win Easter Chocolate. Entry forms are available from Ouse View by contacting them on: OuseView.Activities@barchester.com
