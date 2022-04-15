GENEROUS families, businesses and military organisations in North Yorkshire have collected a staggering 1,400 Easter eggs for children in the county.

The collection was organised by 1st Battalion, the Yorkshire Regiment, based in Catterick Garrison and will ensure children receiving support from the local authority family services receive a treat this Easter.

Captain John Simpson-Worboys, the battalion’s Unit Welfare Officer, said he was amazed at the generosity of people in Catterick Garrison and Richmondshire in response to the appeal.

Easter treats were donated from 1Yorks Families, the Yorkshire Regimental Association and local schools; Wavell Infant, Nursery and Junior Schools, Le Cateau Community Primary School, Cambrai Primary School, Hipswell CE Primary and Richmond School and Sixth Form.

Other donations came from Lidl, Aldi, Farm Foods, Iceland and Poundland, as well as Simpson Millar Solicitors, Love Property and Eastern District Tailors.

The chocolate was handed over to North Yorkshire County Council, to be distributed to children receiving family support from the council.

It is the second year the 1st Battalion has organised an Easter egg collection for young people in the county, after having collected 400 eggs when the appeal was first launched last year.

Captain Simpson-Worboys said: “Thank you so much to all the children, parents, staff and businesses from Catterick Garrison and Richmond who kindly donated an Easter egg. Every chocolate treat will bring a smile to children looked after and many other young people receiving support on Easter Sunday.

“The amount of kindness and generosity has been amazing. The eggs have already begun to be distributed to children and young people we support.”

Martin Kelly, Assistant Director for Children and Families said: “We’d like to thank The Yorkshire Regiment’s army welfare unit and everyone who donated something to the appeal.

“The Easter eggs are being distributed across the county and we know children and young people enjoyed receiving the eggs.”