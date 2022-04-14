North Yorkshire magistrates handed out bans of between three and four years when they dealt with drink and drug drivers recently.
Sam Jordan Houseman was banned from driving for four years. The 24-year-old from Park Road, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Otley Road, Harrogate, when he was three times the drink drive limit. He was also given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Alan John Gaskin was banned from driving for 46 months after he admitted drink driving when twice the drink drive limit. The 53-year-old from The Orchards, Westow, was also given a 12-month community order with 20 day’s rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Christopher Magson, 32, of Ascot Way, Acomb, admitted cocaine driving at Three Lakes Retail Park, Selby, on January 2, and was banned from driving for three years. He was also given a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities, and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The cases were heard at York and Harrogate Magistrates Courts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article