THE owners of a gym and of holiday lodges have been fined a combined total of £2,250 for fly-posting.

The Gym Group Plc, which runs a gym on the Victoria Retail Park, off Wingfield Way, Beverley, was prosecuted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council for four offences of putting up banners and signs illegally around the area.

Quantum Park Homes Ltd was taken to court by the council for illegally putting up five signs advertising retreat lodges in York.

Both cases were held at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on April 7 and were held in the absence of the defendants.

Streetscene enforcement officers at the council found four illegal signs put up advertising the Gym Group in Beverley between October 2021 and February this year, the court heard.

One banner was found on street furniture in Beverley Road, Willerby, another on street furniture in Walkergate, Beverley. They found a sign attached to a signpost in Lord Roberts Road and one attached to a street light in Hillcrest Drive, both in Beverley.

All four were removed by the officers.

The Gym Group PLC, of Addiscombe Road, Croydon, was found guilty of fly-posting by Beverley magistrates and was fined £250 for each offence, £1,000 in total.

The firm was also ordered to pay £427.78 in costs and a victim surcharge of £100.

The court heard the council’s streetscene enforcement officers discovered five illegal signs put up advertising Oakwood Retreat Lodges in York.

They had been attached to streetlights on Shiptonthorpe roundabout between August 31 and October 6 2021.

Quantum Park Homes Ltd, of Towthorpe Lane, Towthorpe, York, was found guilty of five offences of fly-posting, and was fined £250 for each sign, £1,250 in total.

The firm was also ordered to pay £369.77 costs and a victim surcharge of £125.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council reminds businesses and residents that placing signs on highways land without the council’s permission is a criminal offence under the Highways Act 1980.

Unauthorised advertising next to roads can cause an obstruction, nuisance or danger to motorists, and may even contribute to road accidents due to drivers being distracted.

The council can issue a £150 fixed penalty notice for each illegal sign or poster, or if a case is heard in court anyone found guilty of fly-posting could be fined up to £2,500.

The council will remove all signs and the costs can be recovered from those responsible.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Our officers will investigate and remove any signs put up illegally on the highway, and we will prosecute wherever we can, as signs like these could be a major hazard to motorists.”