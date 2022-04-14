Motorists and a burglar were among those given prison sentences at York and Scarborough Magistrates Court recently.
William Wilson Allan, 26, of York, was jailed for four months concurrent with the sentence he was given in December. He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car and was ordered to pay £150 compensation.
Christopher James Watt, 38, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for five years and eight months after he admitted failure to provide a specimen of urine when suspected of drink or drug driving. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Lee Crafts was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted driving a van on the A1237 York Outer Ring Road whilst disqualified and without insurance. The 37-year-old from Ainsdale Close, Royston, Barnsley, was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Carole Elizabeth Spencer was given a 14-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 16-week nightly curfew and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. The 42-year-old of Plantation Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to burgling her neighbour, and two attempted burglaries at her neighbour's She was ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
