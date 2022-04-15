THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in place in York over the coming weeks.
There will be restrictions in place in different city centre roads during a royal salute between 10.30am and 11.30am on April 21.
Building survey works will be carried out in The Shambles and Pavement between 8pm on April 25 and 8am on Wednesday April 27.
There will also be restrictions in place in various city centre roads during the St George's Day Parade between noon and 5pm on Sunday April 24.
