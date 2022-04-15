Dozens of visas have now been issued for Ukrainian refugees to stay with York residents under the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme - and the first refugee family has already arrived.

Rebecca Russell of charity York City of Sanctuary said more refugee families are expected to arrive next week - and ultimately York is expected to take 'at least 100' refugees from the war-torn country.

The vast majority of those coming were women and children, she said - with the menfolk staying behind to fight.

The first refugee family to arrive was a woman and her 13-year-old son. "They have gone to a local woman who is looking after them," Rebecca said.

Rebecca said that York was doing an 'amazing' job of preparing to welcome refugees.

York City of Sanctuary and other charities such as Refugee Action York are working closely with the city council to identify and check on sponsor families in the city who are offering accommodation. A refugee committee has been set up. "We are all pulling together," Rebecca said. "The council has been fantastic. We are so organised now."

More than 400 local people have now signed up to a register to say they are willing to support refugees or offer accommodation.

But matching refugees with appropriate sponsors is still a tricky job, Rebecca stressed.

Many of the refugees arriving from Ukraine are vulnerable and traumatised, she said - so it is vital that they are found the right accommodation.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which was announced in February by the UK Government, allows British citizens to volunteer to house refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Sponsors agree to offer accommodation for at least six months, with those receiving sponsorship allowed to live, work and study in the UK for up to three years.

Provisional data from the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed that, as of last week, 39 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts based in York.

They were among the 12,500 sponsorship visas issued nationally by Thursday April 7, although just 1,200 refugees – less than 10 per cent of those granted visas – had arrived in the UK through the scheme by April 5, the latest point at which data on arrivals is available.

Other refugees have received visas through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows Ukrainian nationals to join family members in the UK.

Some 28,500 visas have been provided under the scheme nationally, of which 10,800 people had arrived by April 5, according to the Home office figures.

York City of Sanctuary has set up a network of Ukrainian people who were already living in York, to offer support and advice to refugees who arrive.

The organisation also has information for Ukrainian arrivals on its website - including details no how to set up a bank account, and how to register with a GP and dentist.

To find out more, or to register to offer support, visit the charity's website york.cityofsanctuary.org/