JEWELLERY with sentimental value was stolen in a house burglary.
A house burglary happened on Green Lane, in Harrogate, on Saturday, April 9, sometime between 3pm and 6pm.
During the incident, a quantity of jewellery with great sentimental value was stolen.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information, and need to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and possibly noticed suspicious individuals or vehicles.
In particular, anyone who was walking down the path between Green Lane and Rossett Drive.
If you can help, please email ruby.rutter@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ruby Rutter.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220060386.
