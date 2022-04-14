CLEANING staff at a top York school are facing an uncertain future after their employer went in to administration.

Lita Group Facilities Management employ cleaners on contract at Fulford School in York.

The firm, which has it's office base in London, has filed for administration with the High Court leaving employees facing uncertainty.

The union Unison, which represents some of the employees, said cleaners at other city schools may also be affected.

A spokesman said: "It's shocking news that Lita Group FM has gone into administration and our members at Fulford School are owed eight weeks’ wages.

"We have urged the school to do the right thing and make sure they are paid."

But the school say they have paid the company the wages in good faith.

Steve Lewis is the CEO at South York Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school.

He said: "We are saddened to hear that the Lita Group has gone into administration.

"We are aware that two fortnightly wage payments have been up to two weeks late.

"Throughout this difficult time for their staff at the school we have been in regular contact with Lita and made very clear advocacy for their staff to be paid.

"We have kept in daily contact with their cleaning staff at Fulford School and supported them in the best way we can.

"The cleaning staff are an integral part of the school community and we expect their employer to pay them on time.

"Our contract is with Lita Group.

"We have paid all monies owed to them on time with a full and reasonable expectation that they will pay their employees.

"Following the announcement of Lita's administration we are urgently looking at a way forward that best supports the school and Lita's cleaning staff."

The Press has tried repeatedly to contact Lita Group FM for a comment, but to no avail.

As The Press reported earlier this month, Fulford is one of the most popular secondary schools in the city and as such is, three per cent over capacity.

Mr Lewis, said the school has been oversubscribed for a number of years and has always done all it can to enable pupils living in catchment to come to their local school on transition from primary school.

He said: “This has meant that we have had to stretch our space and resources to maximise the use of every part of the school.

“Working closely with our community and the City of York Council, we have been able to secure a £7 million expansion programme for the school. This is ongoing and will allow us to provide a much improved environment for learning as well as increase the number of pupils we can accept into the school.”

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.