It's getting towards the time of year again where punters will be wanting to enjoy their drinks at a pub outdoors.

Going to a beer garden to bask in the sunshine and have a few drinks is an activity enjoyed by many in the summer months, and you might be thinking about where is best to go.

Luckily, TripAdvisor can break down some of the highly-rated pubs in York's, and which ones have a well-received beer garden.

Here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in York as the summer approaches.

York's best beer gardens:

Cosy Club

Rating: 4.5/5

Where: 19-22 Fossgate, York YO1 9TA England

"This is a must-visit location. The atmosphere and central location of this restaurant is excellent. The staff were very friendly. The building is an old cinema converted to a restaurant."

Dyls

Rating: 4.5

Where: The Motor House Skeldergate Bridge Skeldergate Bridge, York YO1 9WJ England

"The cafe is housed in a tower set against the Skeldergate Bridge. Because of its limited size, the inside is cramped, hot, noisy and the music was loud. Somewhere for a cold winter day, perhaps?

"The garden outside was packed with people relaxing in the sunshine and we eventually found somewhere to sit overlooking the river. What a joy to find such kind and civilized service and what good value the menu is."

Eagle & Child

Rating: 4/5

Where: 9 High Petergate, York YO1 7EN England

"Visited as a couple at lunchtime on Easter Saturday. Spent 2 hours in the hot sun in the beer garden with great ale, a ploughmans lunch, and a Ceaser salad. What could be better?. Nice staff and a great outside area."

See the best beer gardens in York. (Canva)

The Phoenix Inn

Rating: 4.5/5

Where: 75 George Street, York YO1 9PT England

"Lovely looking outside with a stunning oldie worldie interior. Many ales on hand pull and really friendly staff. The rear beer garden is a like a hidden garden with views of the city walls. Will most definitely return and thoroughly recommend."

The Minster Inn

Rating: 4.5/5

Where: 24 Marygate, York YO30 7BH England

"The practicalities - the pub is made up of small rooms, not a lot of space if you need it and there's a nice beer garden at the back. The staff couldn't be more helpful. It's pretty much all on the level, I think only one step into the toilets, other than that it's all flat. They're very Covid conscious - they've really got it sorted."