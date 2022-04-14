A CARE home manager has been charged with stealing more than £77,000 from residents at the home.

Lauren Jane Burgess, 41, is accused of taking money from the bank accounts of four people and using it for her own purposes.

The 41-year-old from Kirklands, Strensall, has been suspended from her post.

She appeared before York Magistrates Court to face four charges of theft from a person.

She is alleged to have stolen £37,318.94 from one resident between 2017 and 2020, £29,928.10 from another resident during the same years, £4,530.93 from a third resident in 2019 and 2020 and £5,440 from a fourth resident between 2018 and 2020.

Altogether she is alleged to have stolen £77,037.97.

She did not enter any plea when the charges were put to her.

Jody Beaumont, for the Crown Prosecution Service, told the court that the case was so serious it should be heard by a judge and jury.

Emily Calman, for Burgess, did not object, and district judge Adrian Lower sent the case to York Crown Court.

He released Burgess on bail. She will appear before the higher court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 9 when she will be expected to enter her plea.