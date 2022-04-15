A DELIVERY driver from York has joined an army of dozens of drivers delivering aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Mike Eastwood, a self-employed driver from the city, has joined the Van Aid team which has more than 80 vans full of vital supplies for the Ukrainian Border and dozens of other locations, including nunneries and orphanages caring for children and babies.

Steve Marsh, 58, set up Van Aid with colleague Adrian Thewliss to deliver humanitarian relief directly to those in need. Recruiting through his network of connections he was soon inundated with offers of help to drive vans of aid to Poland, from all over the country, including Mike’s. Each of the drivers from across the UK, Ireland and France are currently self-funding their trips, at a personal cost of £800 per visit.

Mike said: “All of the drivers, including myself really feel privileged to be able to help. To be able to actually do something practical that is making a real difference to those facing such a difficult time has been an honour.

"The welcome we have received when we arrive is humbling, we’ve have seen tea and cake waiting for us and so much gratitude knowing that the rest of the world is supporting them and stands with them.”

One of the nunneries Van Aid has supported is responsible for the care and safety of more than 1,000 babies and young children in urgent need of nappies, medication and baby wipes. Through Van Aid’s links with the Polish and Ukrainian groups in the UK, the exact requirement was pinpointed with the supplies delivered much faster than others.

Mr Marsh, Van-Aid, founder, said; “We now have 100 drivers who have selflessly given so much of their own time and money. One of our drivers hasn’t been outside the UK for 12 years and has never driven on the continent, but he has dropped everything to do what he can."

Deliveries are leaving in convoy on a regular basis with preparation for the next group underway, taking the total number of vans dispatched to 80.

The team are urging people to make donations to the Van-Aid fundraiser, which has raised £6,500 to date.

Mr Eastwood added: "There are so many drivers like me who would like to make multiple journeys but financial support is needed as otherwise they are unlikely to be able to afford to continue to help. We are normal people with families to support and mortgages to pay.

"Given the extent of the atrocity and the need for humanitarian aid, we need to be sending at least 15 vans as a minimum every week, which really puts the need for financial donations into perspective.”

To make a donation, visit: https://www.van-aid.co.uk/donations