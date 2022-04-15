A CHARITY memorial rugby match is set to be held in a North Yorkshire town to support a local hospice - in memory of two former players.
The Mo Stevenson Memorial Shield is set to be held at Scarborough Rugby Club on May 1 - and all proceeds raised will go towards supporting patient care at Saint Catherine's Hospice.
The fundraiser is held in memory of former players, Mo Stevenson and Keith Marshall.
On the day, there will be a tag rugby match between Staxton Cricket Club and Scarborough Valkyries, followed by a mixed senior game of past and present players, featuring Mo’s Marauders vs Keith’s Crushers.
A pre-match lunch will be served in the Qdos Suite priced at £15 per person.
A spokesperson for the event said: "Everyone associated with the club who has lost a loved one is welcome to book lunch or come along and be part of the day."
Refreshments will be available around the ground throughout the day - and commemorative t-shirts are also available to order at £10 each.
There will be fun for all the family with a bouncy castle, raffle and quiz on the day.
Entry to the event is free - and donations for the raffle prizes are welcome.
