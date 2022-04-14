A POPULAR youth dance group is calling out for new members ahead of the upcoming spring term.
Regular East Riding Youth Dance weekly sessions will return to Beverley, Bridlington, Pocklington and Withernsea later this month. The fun, energetic, creative dance sessions are open to children between the ages of 9 – 18.
Nicola Dixon, arts development officer, said: “Whether you are looking for a creative outlet, to keep moving and improve fitness, or just a chance to have fun with friends, these sessions are for you.”
The sessions will take place at Memorial Hall in Beverley on Tuesdays, Bridlington Spa on Mondays, Pocklington Arts Centre on Mondays and Withernsea High School on Thursdays.
The term will run for 10 weeks and costs £40, or participants can pay £5 per week at the session. To book a place, email arts.development@eastriding.gov.uk.
All groups start week commencing April 25, 2022.
Further information is available on the website at: www.eryd.co.uk
