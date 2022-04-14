HAMBLETON's crime fighting CCTV cameras have had a £50,000 upgrade.
The state-of-the-art system is now one of the best in the country and the team is already seeing an improved success rate due to the quality of saved data and evidence recorded from their reviews covering a myriad of incidents.
Extra cameras have also been added to the system as part of Hambleton District Council’s car park improvement scheme and the new Treadmills development in Northallerton.
There are now 46 permanent cameras in Bedale, Northallerton, Thirsk and Stokesley recording images 24/7 - these are actively monitored by council staff who work closely with North Yorkshire Police to help prevent and detect crimes.
Over the last few months, they have helped locate missing persons; arrest suspects for shoplifting, assault, public order and other offences.
The council says they have also assisted with directing officers to stolen property, provided accurate and updated intelligence on local low level drug dealing activity and been an excellent support to the local police team after a marked increase in anti-social behaviour around the High Street in Northallerton.
Council leader Coun Mark Robson said: “The camera network across Hambleton is an integral part of the work of the Safer Hambleton Hub to keep our communities safe from harm, crime and anti-social behaviour.”
“We have invested heavily in our CCTV provision and continue to do so, to ensure that our residents and visitors can be as safe as possible.”
