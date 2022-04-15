A CAFE and tea room in York has been ranked as the number one spot for afternoon tea outside of London, according to a recent survey.
Design and retail company, Magnet, have created the Great British Tea Index analysing TripAdvisor data to reveal the UK’s best cities for tea drinkers and the best-rated afternoon teas across the country.
According to the data, Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms in York has been ranked the best afternoon tea spot outside of London, based on five star reviews.
Bettys has six locations dotted around Yorkshire and the famous tea room is always busy. The restaurant chain has received 4,645 five star reviews so far - and costs £28.95 per person for an afternoon tea, in which you’ll receive sandwiches, speciality teas, cakes and scones.
The study also ranked York as the UK’s ninth tea drinking capital - with Bath taking the top spot.
York scored a total tea index score of 68.4 out of 100. The city also has a good number of establishments that serve afternoon tea, as a total of 96 restaurants serve a lovely afternoon tea. Additionally, 46 per cent of these restaurants serve vegetarian options and 26 per cent serve vegan options.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here