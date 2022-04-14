POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal after a serious assault outside a pub in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident occurred outside the Blackamoor Pub in Finkle Street at around 3am on Saturday April 2. A man was assaulted in the street and was seriously injured.
North Yorkshire Police have so far made one arrest in relation to this incident.
Officers are now keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he could have information which could help them with their investigation.
Members of the public are urged to contact police if they recognise the man in the images who is wearing the white t-shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1692 Hodge or email sarah.hodge@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220055506 when passing on information.
