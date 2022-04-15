THE team at a popular East Yorkshire zoo are "excited" to announce more new arrivals.
The first new arrival at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is Princess, a six month old standard donkey. The team said she is very friendly and loves a fuss, as she was hand reared by the staff at Cannon Hall farm.
Princess arrived at Sewerby zoo with her two companions, Jackson and Wonky Donkey, two miniature donkeys. Jackson is 18 months old and Wonky donkey is five months old.
Miniature donkeys are originally from Sardinia and Sicil - and both Jackson and Wonky donkey love to play together, staff said.
The other new arrivals are two Boer goat nannies, also from Cannon Hall farm, named Annie and Rusty. Boer goats are originally from South Africa.
The zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is open daily – full details of opening hours and admission prices are available on the website at: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here