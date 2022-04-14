SELBY and Ainsty Tory MP Nigel Adams is giving Boris Johnson his support as the Prime Minister braces to receive further fines for breaches of coronavirus laws.

Multiple newspapers are suggesting the Prime Minister will receive further fixed penalty notices after he accepted a fine for attending a birthday party held for him in No 10 during Covid restrictions in June 2020.

Conservative peer David Wolfson has said he had “no option” other than to quit because the scale and nature of the events determined by police to be breaches so far are “inconsistent with the rule of law”.

Asked by The Press whether he thought the PM should resign or whether he retained his confidence, Mr Adams said Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had paid their £50 fixed penalty notices and apologised for 'what the Met Police have deemed a breach of lockdown rules in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.'

He said the 'hypocrisy' of Labour calling for the PM and Chancellor to resign was 'astounding but no great surprise.'

He claimed: "At least three Labour Cabinet members including Harriet Harman, Liam Byrne and Patricia Scotland, received Fixed Penalty Notices ranging from £60 to £5000 while in government. They didn’t resign and neither will the PM or Chancellor.

"On the big calls over the past two years, the PM has got it right – which means we currently have the fastest growing economy in the G7. The NHS has never once run out of capacity – despite enormous pressure brought on by Covid.

"We had the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe – thanks to the PM’s bold insistence that we remain outside the European Medicines Agency. We have the most open society and economy in Europe – because the PM resisted calls to impose restrictions over Christmas and instead doubled the speed of our booster rollout.

"Both the PM and Chancellor have accepted the Met Police’s findings and are focussed on the job for which they have a mandate including leading the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said she had no hesitation in calling for both the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.

She said: "Every day, there are fresh revelations about the personal conduct of Tory MPs, including those living the high life in Downing Street.

"People in York will rightfully be angry as they pay their taxes and play by the rules, despite the huge personal cost.

"It seems that neither Boris Johnson nor Rishi Sunak have any idea of the hurt they have caused,not just by their actions but in their denial."

The Press has asked York Central and Thirsk and Malton's Tory MPs Julian Sturdy and Kevin Hollinrake for their views on the PM but they have not, as yet, replied.