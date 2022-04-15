A NATIONAL choir is preparing to open in York this month - bringing a brand new show to the city.
Some Voices, the UK’s "coolest non-audition choir", is taking over York Vaults on Thursday April 21, with their new show ‘Choir Clubland’.
A spokesperson said: "Feel the joy of our mighty York voices bringing you a set list packed with dancefloor fillers, air-guitar anthems, and diva classics. This is going to be one hell of a party.
"No ordinary choir concert, expect an interactive night of singing your heart out and dancing your socks off under the disco lights."
Some of the songs that will feature in the show include 'Believe’ by Cher, ‘Good as Hell’ by Lizzo and ‘Set You Free’ by N’Trance.
After the group's Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, Some Voices choir has continued to expand in 2022 with this new choir in York and performing ‘Choir Clubland’ in Newcastle, Brighton, London and Cambridge this Spring.
The choir is fundraising at this event for children’s charity Over The Wall, a charity that helps children and their families reach beyond the boundaries of serious illness
Some Voices started in 2010 with just seven choir members meeting up to sing and socialise.
