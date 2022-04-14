TWO guns have been stolen in a raid on a shop.
North Yorkshire Police say thieves targeted a shop in Ripon, breaking through one of the front door panels of ‘All Kinds of Everything’ on Duck Hill between 4pm on Thursday. January 13 and 9am Friday, January 14.
A police spokesman said: "They entered the premises and stole a number of small second hand items including two air rifles and one vintage pistol.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances of the incident. In particular we are appealing for information about the vintage weapons seen in the pictures, one particularly distinctive rifle with the wording WALKER across the centre.
"If you have any information regarding these weapons or have seen or been offered similar items for sale, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Deborah Utley. You can also email deborah.utley@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220007164."
