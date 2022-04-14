A MINI driver tested positive for cocaine for the second time in a week.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the car on Tuesday (April 12) in Leeds Road in Harrogate.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene and stopped the electric Mini.
He said: "The driver was arrested for a positive Drug Wipe for cocaine.
"Unfortunately we were unable to obtain blood.
"A report has been sent to the DVLA though.
"This is the second time in a week now."
