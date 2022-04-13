SOMEONE had to be cut free by firefighters after a crash this afternoon.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.47pm to after reports of a crash in Low Street in  Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.

A service spokesperson said: "Crews from Selby and Tadcaster responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"On arrival crews extricated one occupant of a vehicle who was medically trapped and then they left the occupant of the vehicle in the care of paramedics."