WORKERS are poised to go on strike again in York tomorrow (April 14).
Staff at sweet makers Valeo in Low Poppleton have been taking part in a number of strikes in recent weeks and will again down tools tomorrow.
The York factory manufactures Fox’s Glacier Mints, Poppets and Mint Humbugs as well as also rhubarb and custards and lemon sherberts for well-known supermarkets including M&S.
Staff will again be joined by the Yorkshire Polar Bear and local councillors.
Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said: “Our message to Valeo is simple - get back round the table to negotiate with us.
“All these workers want a fair day’s pay for fair day’s work in a safe and respectful environment.
“They are proud and skilled and want to make factory more profitable and produce high quality products.
“While people are enjoying sweet treats this Easter - consider workers that make them."
Dozens of GMB members voted to walk out after Valeo bosses offered below inflation pay rise, excluded the lowest paid workers from a one-off payment and took two days holiday off others.
