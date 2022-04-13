A WOMAN was bitten by a 'staffy' type dog in an attack in a York suburb.
The 74-year-old woman was bitten on the hand by one of two dogs which had no one with them and were on the footpath near Heron Avenue and Teal Drive in Foxwood.
North Yorkshire Police say the dogs then headed off in the direction of York Acorn Rugby club after the attack.
A police spokesman said: "The two dogs are described as being small, broad, 'staffy' dogs.
"They had brown and white, and fawn and white markings."
The incident happened on Tuesday, April 12, at about 8am.
The spokesman went on: "The victim was walking her own dog with a friend and initially picked up her own dog to protect it from being bitten and she required medical treatment."
The force is appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for information about the dogs and their owners.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 652 PIRRIE You can also email Natalie.pirrie@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220061662
