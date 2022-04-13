A DONER kebab restaurant new to York city centre is offering £1 kebabs this week.
German Doner Kebab (GBK), a gourmet kebab chain which, as previously reported in The Press, opened their York branch at 15 Piccadilly, York, on Monday, March 21, is hosting a £1 kebab day for all customers.
The event will take place in York on Saturday, April 16, from 12pm to 4pm.
Customers can have GBK's Original German Doner Kebab, or a Veggie Kebab option, for £1.
Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: "We’re excited to announce GDK’s £1 kebab day is coming to York.
"Word has been spreading of GDK’s £1 kebab day throughout the UK and we are delighted to be bringing the event to York and celebrate our arrival in the area.
"Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab across the country, offering great tasting food in a relaxed modern setting and we are looking forward to welcoming all our new customers to GDK York.”
GBK prepares the kebab in front of customers and uses locally sourced vegetables and handmade bread with unique sauces.
The brand now has over 100 restaurants worldwide including in Europe and the Middle East.
For more details about GDK, please visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here