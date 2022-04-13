SIX people from the York area have been ordered to pay up to £1,542 each after they didn’t respond to summons for motoring offences.

All six were dealt with in their absence and convicted of offences leading to fines and driving bans or penalty points.

Dorinel Mihalache, 24, of Whitewall, Norton, had two cases before Boston Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,542 consisting of two fines of £660,, a £132 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and banned from driving for 12 months. He was found guilty of two offences of failing to tell police who was driving a car believed to be speeding. In each case police had cause to believe he was responsible for the car clocked by officers on the A1 near Grantham. One was a Vectra and the other an Audi. They were clocked going faster than 70 mph on July 10 and July 23.

Four motorists were convicted in their absence at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court.

Sukhvinder Cheema, 52, of Langholme Drive, Acomb, was convicted of driving at 42 mph in a 30 mph zone on the A64 in Leeds and was ordered to pay £574 consisting of a £440 fine with a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and had four penalty points put on his licence.

Paul David Young, 51, of Westfield Road, Tockwith, was ordered to pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and had six penalty points put on his licence after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving a car for whom he was responsible when it was allegedly involved in a motoring offence in West Yorkshire.

Raju Lashkar, 46, of Maplehurst Avenue, off Haxby Road, York, was ordered to pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine with a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points after he was convicted in his absence of travelling at 36 mph in a 30 mph zone on the A64 in Leeds,

Matha Tunney, 22, of Ryedale Caravan site, Osbaldwick, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £937 consisting of a £770 fine, a £77 statutory surcharge and £90 costs after he was convicted of three offences of failure to tell police who was driving a car for whom he was responsible when it was allegedly involved in a motoring offence in West Yorkshire.

Peter Pickersgill was sentenced at Weymouth Magistrates Court.

The 77-year-old of Church Lane, Welburn, Malton, was convicted in his absence of breaking a 30 mph limit on the A35 at Chideock, Dorset, on August 4. He had six penalty points put on his driving licence and was fined £440 with a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.