A MANAGER from an ethical jeweller in York has been named as a finalist in a national award - which recognises extraordinary talent within the UK jewellery industry.

Claire Beatson, general manager of York’s ethical jeweller, Nightingale, has been announced as one of a handful of shortlisted finalists in the Salesperson of the Year category at the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Awards 2022.

The NAJ Awards, supported by Headline Sponsor, Nivoda, highlight the retailers, brands and suppliers going above and beyond for the trade and their customers and recognises their range of talents.

Despite receiving countless nominations and facing stiff competition from a broad selection of the jewellery sector, Claire impressed the NAJ team and secured a coveted spot on the Salesperson of the Year Award shortlist.

Speaking on her nomination, Claire said: "I absolutely love my role at Nightingale - being able to help people bring their dream ring to life brings so much joy. So, to now be recognised by the National Association of Jewellers amongst some of the top industry professionals is truly an honour."

Meanwhile, Nightingale’s CEO added: “I couldn’t be more proud or grateful for Claire’s remarkable contributions to Nightingale over the years.”

Founded by Stephen and Diane Nightingale, Nightingale is the first ethical jewellery brand to grace York’s high street and has been crafting bespoke rings since 2016. The brand pioneers lab-grown diamonds, ethically mined diamonds, recycled gold and only works with ethical and respected suppliers.

Ben Massey, principal officer at the NAJ said: “Our wholehearted congratulations to the entire Nightingale team who thoroughly deserve this place on the NAJ Awards shortlist. We were thrilled with the volume of nominations we received and all those who have secured a place on our shortlist should be very proud indeed.

"We know you have done incredible things over the last 12 months and have worked hard to counteract the challenges of the pandemic. This is a moment to celebrate all you have achieved."

The NAJ Awards 2022 feature seven categories, including Retailer of the Year, Designer-Retailer of the Year, Team of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year, Designer of the Year, Supplier of the Year and Salesperson of the Year.

The NAJ Awards Ceremony will take place on the evening of June 12, 2022, during the Members’ Gala Dinner at the NAJ Summit 2022.

This four-day event also includes the Valuers’ Conference, hosted by the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV), the JET Business Network (JBN) Retail Jewellers’ Congress, a Supplier Showcase and a Gemstone Marketplace, among other features. It will take place from June 10-13, 2022, at Staverton Park Hotel in Northampton.

To find out more about the NAJ Awards 2022, visit the website at: naj.co.uk/naj-awards-2022