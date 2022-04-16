MEMBERS of a York church will be getting up at the crack of dawn on Easter Sunday, to watch the sun rise - and celebrate the resurrection of Christ.
Members of the congregation of St Barnabas Church on Leeman Road, led by their vicar the Rev Paul Milllard, did the same thing last year.
“We will be lighting a fire, telling some stories, having a little sing-song, and watching the sun rise outside St Barnabas,” said the Rev Matt Woodcock, Pioneer Minister for both St Barnabas and nearby St Paul’s in Holgate. “It will be to celebrate the resurrection and the new dawn, a new start. The first sunrise is quite significant.”
The fire will be lit at 6am - though the singing wont start until 7am, Rev Woodcock said. There’s a good reason for that, he said - church members don’t want to cause an early morning ‘noise nuisance’.
