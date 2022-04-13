A TEENAGER has been arrested by police officers after crashing a 'mini-moto' style motorcycle into a car in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision (RTC) that occurred in Eversley Garth Crescent at the junction with Low street in Sherburn in Elmet.
It happened at around 3.15pm on Monday (April 11) and involved an unregistered 'mini-moto' style motorcycle riding on the pavement that allegedly collided with a grey Nissan Qashquai that was turning right out of the junction.
A 15-year-old juvenile who was allegedly riding the motorcycle at the time was fortunately uninjured. He was arrested at the scene after failing a roadside drug test and for driving document offences. He has since been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch to assist the investigation.
In particular, officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or Dashacam footage of the collision to make contact. If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith of the Roads Policing Group. You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference number: 12220061158.
