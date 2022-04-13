THERE has been seven confirmed cases of a deadly dog disease in York and the surrounding areas.

York is one of the UK hotspots for dog disease CRGV, which is more commonly known as Alabama Rot.

There have been seven Alabama Rot cases found within a twenty mile radius of York, including York itself, in the Haxby area, Knaresborough, Easingwold and Husthwaite, Slingsby, and near Garforth and Swillington in East Leeds

The disease has a mortality rate of 90 per cent.

So far this year, Alabama Rot has killed five dogs in the UK.

York Press: Alabama Rot cases in North Yorkshire area Picture: Vets4PetsAlabama Rot cases in North Yorkshire area Picture: Vets4Pets

What is 'Alabama Rot'?

Alabama Rot, or Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV), was first spotted in the UK in 2012.

The disease damage the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys of dogs, appearing as swelling and red sores on the skin, and if not treated early can lead to fatal kidney failure and organ dysfunction.

It has an unknown cause, but is thought to be picked up by dogs on their paws and legs on countryside walks.

Therefore, it is important for pet owners to always wash off woodland mud.

The disease does not discriminate in terms of dog breed, age, or weight.

Cases are generally reported during the winter and spring months when the weather is colder and wetter.

York Press: Leg lesion caused by Alabama Rot Picture: NQ staffLeg lesion caused by Alabama Rot Picture: NQ staff

Areas with reports of Alabama Rot:

York: March 2021

Slingsby: January 2021

Easingwold: March 2018 - areas walked around Easingwold and Husthwaite

Ripon: January 2014

Knaresborough: February 2021

East Leeds area: March 2019