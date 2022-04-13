THERE has been seven confirmed cases of a deadly dog disease in York and the surrounding areas.
York is one of the UK hotspots for dog disease CRGV, which is more commonly known as Alabama Rot.
There have been seven Alabama Rot cases found within a twenty mile radius of York, including York itself, in the Haxby area, Knaresborough, Easingwold and Husthwaite, Slingsby, and near Garforth and Swillington in East Leeds.
The disease has a mortality rate of 90 per cent.
So far this year, Alabama Rot has killed five dogs in the UK.
What is 'Alabama Rot'?
Alabama Rot, or Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV), was first spotted in the UK in 2012.
The disease damage the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys of dogs, appearing as swelling and red sores on the skin, and if not treated early can lead to fatal kidney failure and organ dysfunction.
It has an unknown cause, but is thought to be picked up by dogs on their paws and legs on countryside walks.
Therefore, it is important for pet owners to always wash off woodland mud.
The disease does not discriminate in terms of dog breed, age, or weight.
Cases are generally reported during the winter and spring months when the weather is colder and wetter.
Areas with reports of Alabama Rot:
York: March 2021
Slingsby: January 2021
Easingwold: March 2018 - areas walked around Easingwold and Husthwaite
Ripon: January 2014
Knaresborough: February 2021
East Leeds area: March 2019
