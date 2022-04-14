The popular ferry that links picturesque Nun Monkton to National Trust property Beningbrough Hall opens again this week on Good Friday for the summer season.
Now in its sixth year, the ferry operates every weekend until the end of September but will also be open for business on Good Friday, Easter Monday and other bank holidays between 11am and 4pm. "So if you’re looking to entertain your children this weekend travel on the ferry to Beningbrough Hall to enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt," a spokesperson said.
The ferry is run by volunteers, who have all completed refresher training. “It’s important that the ferry operates to the highest of safety standards so all the skippers and crew have been out on the water to prepare for the opening weekend”, said Wally Grout who has been leading on the training.
“We’re always on the look-out for new volunteers. We’re a good, friendly team and there’s no better way of spending a morning or an afternoon.”
Anyone wanting to join the team should email info@nunmonktonferryboat.org
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here