THE troubled scheme to repave and resurface footways on York's Stonegate has been halted ahead of Easter - and will not now resume until early next year.
City of York Council says the scheme started on January 3 and was planned to be completed within nine weeks.
However, the scheme had to be extended in February due to problems identified with private cellars under the street and, following an increase in footfall, it was becoming more problematic to close sections of the footway safely.
"Therefore, the scheme has been paused and the remainder of the scheme will be completed in early 2023," said a spokesperson.
"This ensures the works will take place after the busy Christmas period, and at a time when there is usually lower footfall in the city centre. The council understands from speaking to businesses and retailers previously that this is the preferred time to carry out the works.
"Letters have already been hand delivered to local businesses and retailers outlining all this information."
They said the works would enhance the street’s appearance and character, creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment.
"The works on Colliergate and Church Street remain unaffected by these changes and will continue as planned," they added.
