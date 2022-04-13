A BRIDGE on a main road near York has again been struck by a vehicle.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the bridge over the River Derwent, on the A166 at Stamford Bridge, had been damaged when it was hit, with some masonry going into the river.
A spokesman said the road had to shut for a maximum of 15 minutes this afternoon to allow for the damage to be assessed, but he understood it would not need to close imminently for repairs.
Instead, he believed repairs would be carried out at a later date as part of the scheduled repairs to damage caused when the bridge was struck by a lorry last summer.
Repair work had to be carried out on the bridge to stabilise and protect the structure last summer after it was struck numerous times on both sides by a wide lorry.
Recently, a car driver died after crossing the bridge and swerving to avoid a stationary HGV and colliding with a nearby building.
The council spokesman said today's incident had been filmed by someone, and the footage passed to the council, which had in turn passed it on to police.
