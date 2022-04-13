A BRIDGE on a main road near York has again been struck by a vehicle - and may have to close temporarily.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the bridge over the River Derwent, on the A166 at Stamford Bridge, had been damaged when it was hit, with some masonry going into the river.
A spokesman said at noon that the bridge was currently open under normal traffic lights but the damage would have to be assessed.
"Our bridges team will visit today as soon as possible, and the road may have to be temporarily closed during their visit," he said.
"Motorists should be prepared for possible delays."
Repair work had to be carried out on the bridge to stabilise and protect the structure last summer after it was struck numerous times on both sides by a wide lorry and had to close temporarily.
Parents of children were warned then that school buses using the A166 would be affected, and bus companies have been forced to reroute their services.
Recently, a car driver died after crossing the bridge and swerving to avoid a stationary HGV and colliding with a nearby building.
