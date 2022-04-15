A CHARITY has launched a wartime-themed project that teaches simple cooking skills on a low budget is helping tackle poverty and isolation.

The Salvation Army's Victory Programme is a six-week course, inspired by the community spirit and resourcefulness created during the Second World War, where participants cook tasty meals together, make new friends and gain confidence.

Run by charity's Scarborough branch, based in Castle Ward, which has some of the highest levels of child poverty in the UK, the sessions also include tips on cooking for less than a pound, planning meals at home and where to shop on a budget. The course is even more vital as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Lindsey Barker, who co-ordinates the programme, said: “We are taking one area - food poverty and looking at how to tackle that differently. It’s taking foodbanks to the next level and encouraging individuals and families to do a lot with little money. There is a need in the community and we’ve had some real success stories.

“It’s not only about budgeting, but it’s about confidence, friendship and meeting new people. It gives people a reason to get out. We encourage them to keep coming and engage with other Salvation Army projects, such as the weekly Kingdom Kids, a kids’ club, where children get a teatime meal and their parents can socialise. It gives families continuity.”

The project is aimed at vulnerable adults facing homelessness or struggling with life skills, older people facing loneliness and families on free school meals who are referred by local schools.

Mum-of-two Carrieanne, 29, a volunteer who completed the programme herself after hearing about it through her children’s primary school, said: “I was fed up with being stuck in my flat and wanted to get out, so this sounded ideal.

“We cooked a lot of meals that the kids enjoy, such as bacon hotpot, chicken and veg curry, which was really nice, sausage rolls and pizza with a quiche base.

“We worked on cost per head, which helps out with money. It has helped me financially as I can cook stuff that lasts a couple of days now that I am planning meals.”

The course has opened up other areas of The Salvation Army to Carrieanne and her family, who now attend Kingdom Kids every Monday.

Building relationships with schools through the programme has also led to the setting up of Kids Closet, which provides new school uniforms, swimwear, bedclothes, socks, toiletries and head lice treatment. Other initiatives include breakfast packs given out during half-term.

Since introducing the Victory Programme last year, the team has run six courses.

If you would like to donate to help fund the courses, or to find out more, email scarborough.citadel@salvationarmy.org.uk or call 01723 378603.