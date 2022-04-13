A stalker who chased a man up the stairs of his own house and tried to smash down a door with an axe has been given an extended jail sentence totalling 12 years.

The 59-year-old victim feared for his life as he barricaded himself into a bedroom to get away from Thomas Junior Marshall, 26, York Crown Court heard.

His 22-year-old son tried to calm Marshall and managed to the extent that when police arrived, Marshall was sitting in a chair.

It was the latest in a series of incidents that had begun with Marshall targeting a woman related to both men and then targeting them.

The 26-year-old had also vandalised a van that belonged to the woman's neighbour by putting offensive graffiti on it.

Marshall, of no fixed address, was given an eight-year prison sentence with a four-year extension.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, stalking, two assaults, criminal damage, sending a threatening message and resisting a police officer.

He had refused to enter pleas to some of the charges last November, so the victims had to wait to get evidence against him at trial. Then, with a jury standing by to try him at York Crown Court, he pleaded guilty.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola McQue of Northallerton CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Marshall, it reflects the seriousness of his actions. His victims were terrified and scared for the lives on the night he tried to attack them with an axe.

“I am sure that the actions of the man’s son who tried to reason with Marshall helped to calm the situation and prevented serious injury that night.

“Marshall’s mental state led him to make wild and unfounded accusations against the woman, her relatives and her neighbours. His anger got completely out of control which has ultimately resulted in him being deprived of his liberty.

"I hope he gets the help he needs while in prison to ensure he is no longer a danger to anyone else.”

Marshall, previously of Northallerton, became aggressive and abusive towards the woman last October, making unfounded accusations towards her.

He visited her home and extended his anger and accusations towards her male relatives. In one incident, he assaulted both men.

He called at the older man's house and smashed the windows with an axe before chasing the 59-year-old man upstairs where the victim had to barricade himself in a bedroom.

The son saw Marshall, axe in hand, chasing his father up the stairs, and tried to reason with him.

When police arrived at the address they found Marshall sat calmly in a chair. He was arrested and held in custody throughout the court proceedings.