THE Joseph Rowntree Theatre is to joins the York Cat Trail with the unveiling of a statue tomorrow (Thursday).

Taking inspiration from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats” and T. S. Eliot’s original poems about the Jellicle Cats in “Old Possum’s Book of Cats”, “Gus, the Theatre Cat” has been installed on the handsome frontage of Joseph Rowntree Theatre on Haxby Road.

The “opening” ceremony is at 11am, where Ben Fry, York’s very own Bellman will welcome Gus to his new home.

Stan Young, author of “The Mystery Cats of York” said: "The Joseph Rowntree Theatre is a very iconic building in York. Not only was it created by the Rowntree family and company but it is also York’s only Art Deco Theatre. The Theatre Board made a great decision, and Jonathan Newdick made the cat!”

Graham Mitchell, a theatre trustee added: “My colleague Keith Barnes came up with the idea of adding Gus to our frontage as an extra interest for theatregoers, especially the younger ones.

"We may be a mile away from the nearest York Mystery Cat on Goodramgate, but we hope that people will visit us in the Rowntree/Nestle Conservation Area. The Rowntree Society have many Rowntree related walks that can be found on their website as well as handy walk guides. The theatre also offers theatre tours (in person and online) for interested groups.”

Jonathan and Stan, plus Peter Hanson of The Cat Gallery will be present. The theatre also hopes to have some of the cast of 'Cats', which will be being staged at the theatre in June.