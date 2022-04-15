FOR the first time in more than 660 years, a female governor has been appointed at the company based in a historic venue in York.

It has taken over 665 years, but on Friday April 8, Dr Delma Tomlin, MBE was inaugurated as the first female governor of The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.

Dr Tomlin has played an important role in the cultural landscape of the city working with many organisations including The Millennium Mystery Plays in York Minster.

Since 2000, Dr Tomlin has been the director of the internationally acclaimed National Centre of Music (NCEM), housed in the medieval church of St Margaret. She led the project which transformed the neglected church into a centre for excellence and arts. The NCEM now hosts a year-round programme of music and stages prestigious festivals including the York Early Music Festival and runs a community and education programme.

Speaking on her appointment as governor of the company, Dr Tomlin said: "I am extremely honoured to take up the role as the first female governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.

"I am also excited to be at the beginning of a journey, started by my predecessor, Mr Alastair Barron in developing a strategy re-focusing our charity work and presenting our hall even more directly as an important hub for business and enterprise within York.”

Although there are several examples of women playing an active role in the company’s organisation, this is the first time since its foundation in 1357 that a female has been appointed as governor of the York Merchant Adventurers.

The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York has a long and prestigious history in promoting enterprise and commercial ‘venturing’ - or business risk taking. Today, the company, as well as maintaining and improving its medieval hall for the education and enjoyment of the public and as an important place for business, is an active force in the economic development of the City of York and its surrounds.

Dr Tomlin went on to say: "After a difficult two years for the hall, we are particularly excited to have recently launched a fascinating exhibition The Two Rivers Trail. This along with a bustling coffee house and a hugely popular events space illustrates that the hall is thriving once again.

"As the company aims to build on the success of the museum and gradually open our unique archives to the public, I am looking forward to the year ahead and building on the legacy of the company, celebrating the extraordinary strength and value of our heritage.”

Further information on the Merchant Adventurers' Hall can be found on the website at: www.merchantshallyork.org