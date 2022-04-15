A HOUSEBUILDER has supported a junior football team in York by providing them with a brand new kit.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which has a number of new and existing developments throughout the York area, has teamed up with Strensall Tigers Junior Football Club as their new sponsors for the Under 5s team, providing them with new kits for next season.
Andy Barrass, head coach for the Under 5's team, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Barratt Development for their generous £1,000 donation to our club. We rely heavily on help from the local community and it is great that businesses such as Barratt Developments get behind clubs and groups in the areas they are building new homes."
Located near to Barratt Developments Head Office in York, Strensall Tigers FC is open to boys and girls ranging from Under 5s to Under 16s, and is continuing to grow in numbers every year.
Michael Roebuck, site manager at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re so pleased that we’re able to support the local youngsters at Strensall Tigers FC, as the club continues to support active lifestyles in young people whilst creating an inclusive environment for all abilities.
"It’s wonderful to see the players wearing their new kits and we look forward to cheering them on to success this coming season."
