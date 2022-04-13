AN ADVENTURE park in York is promising a "fantastic day" out for all the family during the school holidays with it’s Easter holiday event programme.
With both indoor and outdoor activities, the Web Adventure Park offers a full day of entertainment including bouncing pillars, twelve outdoor fairground rides, a water play area, an animal zone, a climbing area and wired high ropes, a sand pit, go kart track plus an indoor play area including a crafty corner and a disco room.
The outdoor rides were installed during summer 2021 by local company ‘Events by Cynosure’ and include everything from the traditional Cup ‘n’ Saucer roundabout to the classic 50ft Lighthouse Helter Skelter.
John Lowery, director of operations, said: “The outdoor activities at the Web Adventure Park have proven a real hit since we installed them there last summer, as families look for somewhere to enjoy for the whole day with both indoor and outdoor options. This is not just an indoor play centre now but a full day, family entertainment attraction.
"We are looking forward to welcoming more families over Easter to enjoy all the park has to offer."
A cafe and free car parking are available onsite. All tickets must be pre-booked on the website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here